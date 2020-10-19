McCurtain County football teams come together for special play

MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Two McCurtain County football teams came together to allow one player to make a special play.

“For them to know that they need to protect him and make sure nobody hits him, it’s just really emotional," Natasha Mckinney said.

Mckinney said this is her son Blaze’s first year playing football.

The 5-year-old has health issues that affects his bone density, causing growth problems.

He’s also deaf in both ears and wears hearing aids.

Things that would make it dangerous for him to be tackled.

“The decision for him to play football was very hard but he has an older brother that plays football and that’s something he’s wanted to do," Mckinney said.

Blaze plays for Valliant and at their game versus Broken Bow a few weeks go, the teams worked together so Blaze could run the ball for the first time.

Something that Mckinney said meant the world to their family.

“As far as me and my husband, just to see Blaze run the ball and play, none of that was staged, the players did it all on their own," Mckinney said.

She said it has shown Blaze the true meaning on team work.

“It was just a really special moment for us," Mckinney said.

