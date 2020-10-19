OSSAA to make changes for 2020 football playoffs

ARDMORE, Oklahoma (KXII) - The OSSAA plans to allow all football teams that want to participate in the 2020 playoffs into the post-season tournament.

The OSSAA has already sent notice to high school coaches and athletic directors that they will announce their plan on Tuesday. The outlined plan would give every team a chance to play in the playoffs this year. Since Oklahoma high school football teams have had so many games cancelled, this would give everyone a chance to get in.

The Ardmore Tigers, for example, have only played three of their seven scheduled games so far this season.

“The announcement comes tomorrow," Ardmore head coach Josh Newby said. "We’ll see what they have to say and do exactly what they tell us and be happy about it. If everyone gets a playoff game, we will see how they seed it and just do what they tell us and get after it.”

