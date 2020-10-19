Advertisement

OSSAA to make changes for 2020 football playoffs

Ardmore Tigers football practice
Ardmore Tigers football practice
By David Reed
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARDMORE, Oklahoma (KXII) - The OSSAA plans to allow all football teams that want to participate in the 2020 playoffs into the post-season tournament.

The OSSAA has already sent notice to high school coaches and athletic directors that they will announce their plan on Tuesday. The outlined plan would give every team a chance to play in the playoffs this year. Since Oklahoma high school football teams have had so many games cancelled, this would give everyone a chance to get in.

The Ardmore Tigers, for example, have only played three of their seven scheduled games so far this season.

“The announcement comes tomorrow," Ardmore head coach Josh Newby said. "We’ll see what they have to say and do exactly what they tell us and be happy about it. If everyone gets a playoff game, we will see how they seed it and just do what they tell us and get after it.”

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Lone Grove-Tuttle Softball State Championship Highlights

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 11:30 PM CDT
|
By KXII Staff
Lone Grove-Tuttle Softball State Championship Highlights

Friday Night Blitz | High School

Sherman-McKinney Highlights

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 12:00 AM CDT
|
By KXII Staff
Sherman-McKinney Highlights

Football

Lovejoy-Denison Highlights

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 11:57 PM CDT
|
By KXII Staff
Lovejoy-Denison Highlights

Football

Pottsboro-Mineola Highlights

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 11:57 PM CDT
|
By KXII Staff
Pottsboro-Mineola Highlights

Latest News

Football

Whitewright-S&S Highlights

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 11:55 PM CDT
|
By KXII Staff
Whitewright-S&S Highlights

Football

Burkburnett-Gainesville Highlights

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 11:55 PM CDT
|
By KXII Staff
Burkburnett-Gainesville Highlights

Football

Leonard-Blue Ridge Highlights

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 11:52 PM CDT
|
By KXII Staff
Leonard-Blue Ridge Highlights

Football

Whitesboro-Pilot Point Highlights

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 11:51 PM CDT
|
By KXII Staff
Whitesboro-Pilot Point Highlights

Football

Collinsville-Trenton Highlights

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 11:49 PM CDT
|
By KXII Staff
Collinsville-Trenton Highlights

Football

Tioga-Tom Bean Highlights

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 11:48 PM CDT
|
By KXII Staff
Tioga-Tom Bean Highlights