Advertisement

State: Most COVID-19 patients hospitalized in about 2 months

(Drake Lawson)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Health officials reported 4,319 COVID-19 patients in Texas hospitals for treatment Monday, the most since 4,422 patients were hospitalized on Aug. 28.

Texas had an estimated 82,930 active cases of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, a tally up by almost a third since 64,431 active cases were reported a month ago, on Sept. 20, the Texas Department of State Health Services reported.

Besides 2,273 new coronavirus cases reported Monday when many weekend cases still were not tallied, 2,440 previously unreported cases were reported, bringing the total increase to 4,713. That brings the total reported Texas cases of the virus that causes COVID-19 to 828,527, the Texas Department of State Health Services said.

The true number of cases in Texas is likely higher though because many people haven’t been tested and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

The state reported just eight fatalities from COVID-19 Monday, raising the state’s pandemic death toll to 17,022.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and a cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

In Houston, schools in the state’s largest school district resumed in-person classes Monday for the first time since campuses doors were closed in March at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

About 80,000 of the school district’s 190,000 students were back on campuses, where they were required to wear masks and practice social distancing. Movement within campuses was also going to be limited during the school day and only essential visitors would be allowed inside, said Interim Superintendent Grenita Lathan.

District officials have worked to put necessary safety protocols in place, purchased needed supplies, and relied on science and data to provide a safe environment and address any concerns teachers and others might have, Lathan said.

“We want to do what we can to make sure our staff and our students are safe,” Lathan said.

The first six weeks of classes in the current school year for Houston school district students were held online. Those children who chose not to return to campuses on Monday will continue to attend classes virtually and will have a chance after every six-week grading period to change their minds.

When the pandemic started, the school district determined that about 35% of its students lacked internet service at home and about 40% to 45% lacked home computers, Lathan said. Since then, the district has worked to provide 110,000 laptops and computers and 36,200 internet hotspots to students.

Also Monday, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner announced the city will be using $4.1 million of federal funding from the CARES Act to pay for police overtime to deal with a spike in violent crime that’s taken place since the start of the pandemic.

The CARES Act is the financial assistance package created in response to the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S.

Violent crime is up 11% in Houston this year, mirroring a rise in crime in other major U.S. cities since the start of the pandemic, Turner said.

Starting Monday and through the end of the year, an additional 110 officers will patrol six parts of the city that dealing with rising crime, Turner said.

“What’s happening now with the rising crime across the country is related to this pandemic crisis and all of the challenges that people are facing on so many different levels,” Turner said.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Deadline looms, but COVID relief deal may be far off

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By ANDREW TAYLOR
Republicans are reconvening the Senate this week to vote on a virus proposal, but it’s a bill that failed once before, and that Trump himself now derides as too puny.

National

Global COVID cases top 40 million

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Global coronavirus cases top 40 million.

National

What you need to know about herd immunity

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By CNN staff
Up to this point, more than 200,000 people have died in the United States and not even 10% of the population has been infected.

Coronavirus

What is herd immunity?

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
A lot of talk has surrounded the concept of herd immunity when it comes to the coronavirus. Countries like Sweden have taken that approach, but many experts say the strategy is simply too dangerous.

Latest News

Coronavirus

CVS Health to hire 15,000 workers ahead of flu season

Updated: 8 hours ago
The company needs help administering COVID-19 tests and flu shots.

Coronavirus

Confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide passes 40 million; new strategies target hot spots

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities are trying to avoid a dreaded resurgence of illness and deaths, this time with economies weakened from earlier lockdowns and populations chafing at the idea of renewed restrictions.

Coronavirus

China’s economy accelerates as virus recovery gains strength

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
China’s shaky economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic is gaining strength as consumers return to shopping malls and auto dealerships while the United States and Europe endure painful contractions.

National

COVID: Only 2 states showing at least 10% drop in new cases

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
The United States is averaging at least 55,000 new, known coronavirus cases per day. That's more than a 60% hike since mid-September.

Coronavirus

Millions more virus rapid tests, but are results reported?

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
After struggling to ramp up coronavirus testing, the U.S. can now screen several million people daily, thanks to a growing supply of rapid tests. But the boom comes with a new challenge: keeping track of the results.

National

Critical week ahead for stimulus bill

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
Two votes scheduled this week on the stimulus bill, but Democrats and Republicans are still far from a deal