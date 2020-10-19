Advertisement

Tuesday morning showers

Very humid, much warmer Tue-Thu, 2 more fronts to watch
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

After a cool night, a warm front passes through Texoma Tuesday morning, triggering some scattered showers or a few non-severe thunderstorms. This activity will be short-lived as the front pushes north taking the rain-making mechanism with it.

Expect windy, warm and very humid weather Tuesday through Thursday with no rain. Friday sees a moderately strong cold front sweep through bringing potential for scattered showers/storms. It will be cooler Saturday and warming some Sunday.

The main event of our 7-Day, a shot of early season arctic air, brings a wet and chilly day on Monday with highs only in the 40s. This is also our best hope for some decent rainfall we’ve seen in over a month.

Here’s the seven day:

Tuesday: 40% morning rain, breezy warm and humid afternoon

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, windy

Thursday: Partly cloudy, windy

Friday: 40% Thunderstorms, turning cooler

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy, cooler

Sunday: Windy and warmer, 20% showers

Monday: 60% thunderstorms, windy and much colder as a very strong front passes

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

Weather Authority/News 12

Latest News

News

Heavy rains bring flash floods to Texoma

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 1:01 PM CDT
|
By KXII Staff
Heavy rains Tuesday have resulted in flash flooding in southern Oklahoma and north Texas with several reports of roads closed and vehicles stranded. Follow live updates here.

News

Storms leave trail of damage, thousands without power across Texoma

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 9:15 AM CDT
Severe storms Thursday night left a trail of damage and thousands in the dark without power across Texoma.

Forecast

Sunday & Your 7-Day Forecast

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 8:51 PM CDT
Sunday & Your 7-Day Forecast

Forecast

Your Friday & 7-Day Forecast ...

Updated: Jul. 16, 2020 at 8:03 PM CDT
Your Friday & 7-Day Forecast ...

Latest News

Forecast

Overnight Weather: July 9, 2020

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 6:08 PM CDT

Forecast

Your Wednesday & 7-Day Forecast

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 7:05 PM CDT

Forecast

Your Overnight & 7 Day Forecast ...

Updated: Jul. 5, 2020 at 8:41 PM CDT
Your Overnight & 7 Day Forecast ...

Forecast

Your Holiday Weekend Forecast ...

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 1:23 PM CDT
Your Holiday Weekend Forecast ...

Forecast

Your Thursday & 4th of J forecast

Updated: Jul. 1, 2020 at 10:56 PM CDT
Your Thursday & 4th of J Forecast !

Forecast

Your Overnight & Holiday Week Forecast ...

Updated: Jun. 28, 2020 at 11:08 PM CDT
Tuesday. Dangerous Heat to work long hours outdoors !