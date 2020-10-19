Tuesday morning showers

After a cool night, a warm front passes through Texoma Tuesday morning, triggering some scattered showers or a few non-severe thunderstorms. This activity will be short-lived as the front pushes north taking the rain-making mechanism with it.

Expect windy, warm and very humid weather Tuesday through Thursday with no rain. Friday sees a moderately strong cold front sweep through bringing potential for scattered showers/storms. It will be cooler Saturday and warming some Sunday.

The main event of our 7-Day, a shot of early season arctic air, brings a wet and chilly day on Monday with highs only in the 40s. This is also our best hope for some decent rainfall we’ve seen in over a month.

Here’s the seven day:

Tuesday: 40% morning rain, breezy warm and humid afternoon

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, windy

Thursday: Partly cloudy, windy

Friday: 40% Thunderstorms, turning cooler

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy, cooler

Sunday: Windy and warmer, 20% showers

Monday: 60% thunderstorms, windy and much colder as a very strong front passes

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

Weather Authority/News 12