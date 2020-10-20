Bryan County thief caught on surveillance camera, stealing camera

DURANT, Oklahoma (KXII) - A Bryan County thief is in jail Monday, accused of stealing things from a Durant man’s garage.

“He walked around, trying to find whatever he could to pick up to steal.” said Alfonso Davis.

Alfonso Davis and his family live in Durant.

He said his neighborhood is usually safe, but at 2:15 a.m. Monday, his security camera alerted his phone of an intruder.

“I called my wife, told her to get my son- stay safe. I called the police, let them know what’s going on. By the time she got out the door, they (police) were at the front door” Davis said.

Davis said his wife and police couldn’t find anyone.

So, Davis posted the video of the suspect, stealing his camera to a Crime Watch page on Facebook, warning neighbors to be on the look out.

“I think we had like 96 people communicating among each other to help find this guy." David said. "By 9:20 a.m, police apprehended him, coming up this way.”

Davis said police arrested 20-year-old Barry Sims.

He said police told him Barry admitted to officers he was drunk, and that he vaguely remembered looking through Davis' carport.

“Yes, I do feel like justice has been served. No, I didn’t get all my stuff back, I’m fine with at least getting my security camera back.” said Davis.

The Bryan County Jail told News 12 Sims was booked in Monday, on charges of Public Intoxication, drug possession and Concealing stolen property.

Davis said he thanks everyone who shared and commented on his post and without their help, he thinks Sims may have still been on the run.

“It’s a blessing right now, but I’m sure he’s not going to be the last one. I urge everyone, if you don’t have cameras, get them. They will help” Davis said.

>

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.