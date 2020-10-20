Advertisement

City approves land purchase for new Sherman Police Station

The city of Sherman has purchased land for the new Sherman Police Station.
The city of Sherman has purchased land for the new Sherman Police Station.
By KXII Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 8:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Monday night Sherman City Council approved the purchase of 10 acres of land at the corner of West Travis Street and Northgate Drive.

They bought the land from the Sherman Economic Development Corporation.

The current police headquarters were built in the 60′s and have reached maximum occupancy.

Chief Zachary Flores says next steps are plans for construction and design.

City council members say it won’t be completed for at least two years.

