Denison ISD hopes to purchase digital video scoreboard for Munson Stadium

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Denison ISD is hoping to check off their wish list with the addition of a digital video scoreboard at Munson Stadium.

The project has been in the works for months and it’s being brought to the school board for approval Tuesday night.

The estimated dimensions are nearly 28-feet-tall and 38-feet-wide.

The school district says they plan to offer a new Career and Tech program at the high school to teach skills in multi-media production.

“The fact that the stadium is located downtown gives us a lot more exposure for community events as well as for school events and so it’s gonna be something I think the community is going to feel is special," said Denison Superintendent, Dr. Henry Scott.

Scott says the video board would cost around $570,000 to install, and is set to be paid entirely by sponsorships and community partners.

