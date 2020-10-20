Advertisement

Durant family of 7 loses everything in house fire

By Emily Tabar
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - A Durant family of seven lost their home in a fire Monday.

Fire officials say no one was home at the time, but the home is a total loss...

Jeremy and Patricia Briggle were at work and their 5 kids, all under the age of 13 were at school when the fire started.

Right now they’re living with family members, but need the community’s help with getting back on their feet.

Officials are still investigating a cause for the fire.

The family has a GoFundMe set up. They’re also asking that any clothing donations be dropped off at 3490 North Roberta Road in Durant.

