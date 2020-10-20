Advertisement

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt announces COVID-19 hospital capacity plan

By Braylee McCoy
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (KXII) - Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt announced the state’s new plan to deal with record COVID-19 hospitalizations Tuesday.

The new plan will depend on percentage of COVID-19 hospitalizations.

Stitt said the plan will be by region.

If a hospital reaches a capacity of more than 15 percent of COVID-19 patients, they will use outside resources.

If hospital capacity is between 15 and 19 percent COVID19 patients, hospitals can bring in help from the Medical Reserve Corps. and transfer patients.

“We have the capacity in Oklahoma anytime that we need to we could issue some of the executive orders we did in March that limited elective surgeries to create tremendous capacity but we’re going to let the hospitals, we don’t want to mandate those kind of things," Stitt said.

More than 20 percent COVID-19 capacity, hospitals will suspend elective surgeries and add staffing.

More than 40 percent limits surgeries to emergency only.

A region has to maintain one of those percentages for three consecutive days before any action is taken.

Stitt said patients can be transferred between hospitals and regions if necessary to prevent over-crowding in certain hospitals.

“The important thing for Oklahomans to understand is we have capacity to treat COVID and non-COVID patients, we are under 15 percent of COVID patients in the hospitals and we have plans in place if that number continues to rise," Stitt said.

Stitt said Tuesday he has no plans of a state-wide mask mandate, he will leave it up to local governments.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt announces plan to monitor COVID-19 hospital capacity

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Choctaw Nation creates history supplement for local schools

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Emily Tabar
Since the recent Supreme Court ruling, the Choctaw Nation took the initiative to make sure local schools were teaching tribal history correctly by creating a supplemental course.

News

Denison ISD hopes to purchase digital video scoreboard for Munson Stadium

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Emily Tabar
Denison ISD is hoping to check off their wish list with the addition of a digital video scoreboard at Munson Stadium.

News

Durant family of 7 loses everything in house fire

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Emily Tabar
Durant family of 7 loses everything in house fire Monday. How the community can help them get back on their feet.

Latest News

News

Choctaw Nation creates history supplement for local schools

Updated: 7 hours ago
Since the recent Supreme Court ruling, the Choctaw Nation took the initiative to make sure local schools were teaching tribal history correctly by creating a supplemental course.

Crime

S&S coach arrested for child sexual assault

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By KXII Staff
A local high school baseball coach was arrested for child sex abuse Friday.

News

Bryan County thief caught on surveillance camera, stealing camera

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Nina Quatrino
A Bryan County thief is in jail Monday, accused of stealing things from a Durant man’s garage.

News

City approves land purchase for new Sherman Police Station

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By KXII Staff
The city of Sherman has purchased land for the new Sherman Police Station.

News

“The Wreck Room” gets green light to open in Sherman

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By KXII Staff
Sherman City Council approved a wreck room to open near downtown.

News

Austin College student recovering from COVID-19

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 7:16 PM CDT
|
By Emily Tabar
An Austin College student recently in critical condition with COVID-19 is now getting ready to leave the hospital to recover. His family calls it a miracle.