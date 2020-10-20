Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt announces COVID-19 hospital capacity plan

OKLAHOMA CITY (KXII) - Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt announced the state’s new plan to deal with record COVID-19 hospitalizations Tuesday.

The new plan will depend on percentage of COVID-19 hospitalizations.

Stitt said the plan will be by region.

If a hospital reaches a capacity of more than 15 percent of COVID-19 patients, they will use outside resources.

If hospital capacity is between 15 and 19 percent COVID19 patients, hospitals can bring in help from the Medical Reserve Corps. and transfer patients.

“We have the capacity in Oklahoma anytime that we need to we could issue some of the executive orders we did in March that limited elective surgeries to create tremendous capacity but we’re going to let the hospitals, we don’t want to mandate those kind of things," Stitt said.

More than 20 percent COVID-19 capacity, hospitals will suspend elective surgeries and add staffing.

More than 40 percent limits surgeries to emergency only.

A region has to maintain one of those percentages for three consecutive days before any action is taken.

Stitt said patients can be transferred between hospitals and regions if necessary to prevent over-crowding in certain hospitals.

“The important thing for Oklahomans to understand is we have capacity to treat COVID and non-COVID patients, we are under 15 percent of COVID patients in the hospitals and we have plans in place if that number continues to rise," Stitt said.

Stitt said Tuesday he has no plans of a state-wide mask mandate, he will leave it up to local governments.

