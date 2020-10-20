S&S coach arrested for child sexual assault

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A local high school baseball coach was arrested for child sex abuse Friday.

S&S coach David Toon is facing charges out of Hunt County for continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14.

The superintendent says Toon is on leave while district cooperates with the investigation.

He was arrested Friday and released Saturday from the Grayson County Jail after posting $250,000 bond.

If convicted, Toon faces 25 years to life in prison.

