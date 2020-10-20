S&S coach arrested for child sexual assault
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 8:29 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A local high school baseball coach was arrested for child sex abuse Friday.
S&S coach David Toon is facing charges out of Hunt County for continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14.
The superintendent says Toon is on leave while district cooperates with the investigation.
He was arrested Friday and released Saturday from the Grayson County Jail after posting $250,000 bond.
If convicted, Toon faces 25 years to life in prison.
