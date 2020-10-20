“The Wreck Room” gets green light to open in Sherman
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 8:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Monday night Sherman City Council approved a wreck room to open near downtown.
It’s called The Wreck Room, a place you’ll be able to go break things to release frustrations.
Owner Charles White says they’ll have items like TV screens, furniture, a sea-do and even a shell of a car.
People can suit up with safety glasses and a hard hat, and burn off pent-up steam by smashing stuff.
It will be open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 3 to 10 p.m., ages 12 and up.
They’ll be announcing their opening date soon.
