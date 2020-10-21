Advertisement

Celeste boy running for best youth mullet in the U.S.

It's the business in the front, party in the back look that defined a generation and for an 8-year-old Celeste boy it's getting him nationally recognized.
It's the business in the front, party in the back look that defined a generation and for an 8-year-old Celeste boy it's getting him nationally recognized.
By Michael Rogers
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CELESTE, Texas (KXII) -

An eight-year-old Celeste boy is rocking a look that defined a generation.

Jax Crossland is in the running for the prestigious award of best youth mullet in the U.S.

Trent Crossland entered his son Jax into the U.S.A. Mullet Championships this month and his classic business in the front, party in the back look is getting him nationally recognized.

“To go this big, man it tickles him to death,” Crossland said.

Jax is currently ranked in the top ten kid mullets in the country. All participants are under 18 and rocking a mullet. So far, Jax is running away with the race.

“It’s blown up way bigger than we had ever thought it to," Crossland said. "I think they posted something the other day that they had about 8 thousand votes and he had almost half of them.”

The contests started taking entries country wide back in September and 120 kids entered the contest. Voting began Oct. 14 and will run until Oct. 25. First place wins $500.

Jax said if he wins the money will go towards fixing his dirt bike. But regardless of if he wins, the mullet is here to stay.

“I love my hair so much that I might not cut it," Jax said.

To vote for best mullet visit this link: https://mulletchamp.com/kids/kids-mullet-contest-voting/?fbclid=IwAR2Nz2hYdoukKwfoy37dq49Z_bbuToZLGN2vrS-X57vV4e0IKiV6WJVxlps. You are only allowed to vote once every 24 hours.

