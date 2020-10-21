Medically fragile student failing class online forced to return to school or withdraw

GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - A Gainesville mother withdrew her son from high school this week after they told him he had to come back to school in person, since he was failing an online class.

Their family is susceptible to COVID-19 and she didn’t feel safe sending him, but they told her he had no choice.

“I’m just so tired of the school right now," said mother Sparkle Kimbel. “I don’t want to take that chance on my son getting sick. Because it will take him a long time to recover.”

Her son is a Gainesville High School freshman with a weakened immune system.

He was born prematurely and has since had several surgeries.

That’s why he’s been staying home and learning online.

“I don’t think my baby’s safe going to school. He’s not safe," said grandmother Dorothy Franklin.

Franklin is diabetic and Kimbel borderline diabetic.

“And if I go put him in school and he gets sick, then more than likely, so will we," Kimbel said.

Gainesville ISD has had 40 total COVID-19 cases.

As of Tuesday at the high school, two staff members are positive with five staff and 11 students quarantined.

The school told Kimbel her son had come back to school because he’s failing five classes.

But she says the report card sent out this week shows he’s only failing history class by one point.

“I was so upset. I told him I said my only concern is my child," Kimbel said.

Gainesville ISD Superintendent Dr. DesMontes Stewart says 38 percent of remote learners are failing classes versus 30 percent in person.

They’ve contacted around 219 students about coming back to school.

Medically fragile students wanting to remain online are evaluated case by case but so far the district has made no exceptions.

She was given three options: homeschool, private school or enroll in a different district.

She decided to enroll him in remote learning through Era ISD.

“If you don’t want your baby to go to school, don’t let them go. If you don’t feel safe, don’t let them go. Because we don’t feel safe at all," Franklin said.

In an emailed statement, Dr. Stewart said schools receive funding for students who are learning virtually as well as those attending face-to-face.

He said, “By having students back in class, we feel that we can better meet their academic needs as well as provide continuous support in comparison to them being at home.”

The Texas Education Agency gave this statement when asked about the push for students to return to in person class if they’re failing a class in remote learning.

“Under TEA’s policy, school systems must offer on-campus instruction for any student who requests it, and can choose to offer remote instruction in whichever grade bands they believe they can effectively serve through this method. However, this policy allows Texas parents to make the ultimate determination regarding whether it is in their child’s best interest to learn remotely or on campus.”

“There is an argument from some educators that school systems should be permitted to determine what is the best instructional option for a particular student, regardless of parents' determination on behalf of their child. While we understand these educators believe they are making this determination with a student’s best interest in mind, our guidance remains focused on a student’s parents being able to make the final decision for their child, taking into account input from their school.”

