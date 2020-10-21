Advertisement

OSSAA changes football playoff landscape for 2020

By David Reed
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
(KXII) - The OSSAA has announced changes that will extend the high school football playoffs by a week and will allow any team that wants to play a chance to do so.

Oklahoma high school football will have an added “play-in” round that will feature many lower seeded teams against higher seeds.

Since so many district games have already been cancelled, the OSSAA found it necessary to give all teams a chance to get in, especially since they are not counting missed games as forfeits. As for the brackets, the OSSAA will ask the districts to provide rankings over the next three weeks and use the average of those for seeding. The mostly likely scenario would be a district champion playing against a low seed from another district.

During the playoffs if a team loses to an opponent in one round, and that team gets COVID and cannot play the next week, the team that lost to them would take their place in the next playoff game.

OSSAA playoff changes
OSSAA playoff changes(OSSAA)

There will be a new playoff bracket formed and released at a later date.

