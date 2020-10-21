Advertisement

Sherman prepares for Wylie East on Homecoming week

By David Reed
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 9:59 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Sherman Bearcats will begin district play this Friday when they host Wylie East.

The Bearcats have played a tough non-district schedule to get them prepared for what they will see in district. Winning the district opener could have big playoff implications down the road.

The Bearcats are celebrating homecoming this week. Head coach JD Martinez says that he has impressed upon his players the importance of playing well for the homecoming game.

“Our job is to win the game," Martinez said. "That’s our job as football players and football coaches is to help us win a game so that we can all have a great homecoming. I always tell the kids, hey, it’s homecoming, we never left, so it’s not homecoming for us. It is homecoming for everybody that has graduated and for them to be able to come home and watch a football game.”

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

OSSAA changes football playoff landscape for 2020

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By David Reed
OSSAA playoff changes

Sports

Sherman ready for Homecoming

Updated: 51 minutes ago
Sherman ready for Homecoming

Sports

OSSAA announces post-season changes

Updated: 52 minutes ago
OSSAA announces post-season changes

Sports

Denison prepares for Rock Hill

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 6:42 PM CDT
|
By David Reed
The Denison Yellow Jackets are looking to bounce back after back-to-back loses against Texas High and Lovejoy.

Latest News

Sports

OSSAA to make changes for 2020 football playoffs

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 4:55 PM CDT
|
By David Reed
The OSSAA plans to allow all football teams that want to participate in the 2020 playoffs into the post-season tournament.

Sports

OSSAA opens up playoffs

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 12:31 PM CDT
OSSAA opens up playoffs

Sports

Denison prepares for Rock Hill

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 12:31 PM CDT
Denison prepares for Rock Hill

Sports

Lone Grove-Tuttle Softball State Championship Highlights

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 11:30 PM CDT
|
By KXII Staff
Lone Grove-Tuttle Softball State Championship Highlights

Friday Night Blitz | High School

Sherman-McKinney Highlights

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 12:00 AM CDT
|
By KXII Staff
Sherman-McKinney Highlights

Football

Lovejoy-Denison Highlights

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 11:57 PM CDT
|
By KXII Staff
Lovejoy-Denison Highlights