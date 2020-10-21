Sherman prepares for Wylie East on Homecoming week

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Sherman Bearcats will begin district play this Friday when they host Wylie East.

The Bearcats have played a tough non-district schedule to get them prepared for what they will see in district. Winning the district opener could have big playoff implications down the road.

The Bearcats are celebrating homecoming this week. Head coach JD Martinez says that he has impressed upon his players the importance of playing well for the homecoming game.

“Our job is to win the game," Martinez said. "That’s our job as football players and football coaches is to help us win a game so that we can all have a great homecoming. I always tell the kids, hey, it’s homecoming, we never left, so it’s not homecoming for us. It is homecoming for everybody that has graduated and for them to be able to come home and watch a football game.”

