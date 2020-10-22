2 additional arrests made in Tom Bean dollar store robbery

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Tom Bean Police say two additional arrests have been made in a dollar store robbery earlier this month.

Grayson County deputies found and apprehended Jason Von Brown and Brian Deboris Black, both of Sherman, on Wednesday.

Police say both were wanted in connection with the robbery of the Dollar General on October 3.

They’d already arrested 40-year-old Keenan Holt for robbing the store.

All three are in the Grayson County Jail.

