Advertisement

Ardmore police department launches crime-fighting app

By Caroline Cluiss
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 6:11 PM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARDMORE, Oklahoma (KXII) - The Ardmore Police Department is increasing its crime-fighting arsenal with a new app to help residents connect with the department to find information, view alerts, and submit anonymous tips from their smartphone.

Assistant Chief Kevin Norris said he was reading law enforcement literature when he heard how other police departments across the country began using apps to stay in touch with communities.

He thought Ardmore would be a good fit, so he and the department did some research.

“I had some other officers come in also and we all believed it to be a very good thing for us to do,” Norris said. “So we started the project, and here we are kicking it off.”

The new Ardmore police app can tell you about accidents or fires nearby, but you can also send in anonymous tips about crimes, which Norris said is sometimes what makes the breakthrough.

“We need just a breadcrumb to solve that crime,” Norris said. “And breadcrumbs usually lead somewhere, so that’s all we’re asking.”

The app lets officers respond back to those anonymous tips, something they hope will make it easier to work with them.

“Lots of times people are worried about whether or not they’re going to be identified and they would rather just contact us anonymously,” Norris said. “They have specifically made this app so it is anonymous. You can also submit a photo or videos.”

If you do want to be identified, you can add your name and an investigator will contact you.

If the police department sends out a notification, you’ll be alerted in seconds.

“When we release the alerts they will come straight to you,” Norris said.

The app is free, and you can find it on Google Play or the App Store by searching Ardmore police.

“The most important thing is that you put in 73401 as your zip code,” Norris said.

Those without a smartphone can send an anonymous text tip via their cell phone to police by texting keyword ARDMORE and their message to TIP-411.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Texoma Earth Day organizers hold recycling drive-in

Updated: moments ago
|
By Michael Rogers
The Texoma Earth Day festival was cancelled earlier this year because of the pandemic, so organizers set up a drive-up community recycling event for Texomans to give back and go green.

News

Ardmore billboard requests presidential pardon for Joe Exotic

Updated: 15 hours ago
A new billboard off Interstate 35 in Ardmore is requesting a pardon for Joe Exotic from President Donald Trump.

News

Ada police searching for vehicle theft suspect

Updated: 17 hours ago
The Ada police department is searching for a man they say stole a pickup truck with a child inside Friday afternoon.

Crime

Ada police searching for man who stole pickup truck with child inside

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Kris Crawford
The Ada Police Department is searching for a man they say stole a pickup truck with a child inside Friday afternoon.

News

Ardmore billboard requests presidential pardon for Joe Exotic

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Caroline Cluiss
If you drive down I-35 and take exit 31 in Ardmore, you might spot a familiar face-- Joe Exotic’s on a billboard requesting a pardon from president trump.

Latest News

Coronavirus

What we know about the 13,869 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Texoma

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By KXII Staff
As of 6:30 p.m. Friday, there have been 13,943 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Texoma, resulting in 224 deaths, with 11,693 recovered patients. There are currently 1,980 people infected across Texoma.

News

Man recovering in hospital after truck crashed into Denison restaurant

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Meredith McCown
A man is still the hospital after a truck crashed into a Denison restaurant this week. He and his wife were sitting in one of the booths.

News

Man recovering in hospital after truck crashed into Denison restaurant

Updated: 19 hours ago

Oklahoma

Gov. Stitt says he won’t appeal gaming compact decision

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By KXII Staff
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt says he is not going to appeal the ruling from this summer on the tribal gaming compacts.

Crime

Man arrested for murder after chase through Texoma

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By KXII Staff
A man wanted for murder is behind bars in Oklahoma City after leading officers on a chase starting in Texoma.

Texas

Judge moves criminal case against Texas attorney general

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By JAKE BLEIBERG
A judge has ordered the criminal case against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton returned to his home county in a legal victory for the Republican.