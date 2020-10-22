Ardmore police department launches crime-fighting app

ARDMORE, Oklahoma (KXII) - The Ardmore Police Department is increasing its crime-fighting arsenal with a new app to help residents connect with the department to find information, view alerts, and submit anonymous tips from their smartphone.

Assistant Chief Kevin Norris said he was reading law enforcement literature when he heard how other police departments across the country began using apps to stay in touch with communities.

He thought Ardmore would be a good fit, so he and the department did some research.

“I had some other officers come in also and we all believed it to be a very good thing for us to do,” Norris said. “So we started the project, and here we are kicking it off.”

The new Ardmore police app can tell you about accidents or fires nearby, but you can also send in anonymous tips about crimes, which Norris said is sometimes what makes the breakthrough.

“We need just a breadcrumb to solve that crime,” Norris said. “And breadcrumbs usually lead somewhere, so that’s all we’re asking.”

The app lets officers respond back to those anonymous tips, something they hope will make it easier to work with them.

“Lots of times people are worried about whether or not they’re going to be identified and they would rather just contact us anonymously,” Norris said. “They have specifically made this app so it is anonymous. You can also submit a photo or videos.”

If you do want to be identified, you can add your name and an investigator will contact you.

If the police department sends out a notification, you’ll be alerted in seconds.

“When we release the alerts they will come straight to you,” Norris said.

The app is free, and you can find it on Google Play or the App Store by searching Ardmore police.

“The most important thing is that you put in 73401 as your zip code,” Norris said.

Those without a smartphone can send an anonymous text tip via their cell phone to police by texting keyword ARDMORE and their message to TIP-411.

