ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Ardmore Police are looking for a man accused of exposing himself to a minor over a FaceTime call.

Court records show that Paul Clayburn, 38, exposed himself over the video chat back in September.

Ardmore Police Captain Claude Henry says Clayburn knew the victim.

No arrests have been made.

