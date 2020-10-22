Advertisement

FDA approves first COVID-19 drug: the antiviral remdesivir

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 4:41 PM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - U.S. regulators on Thursday approved the first drug to treat COVID-19: remdesivir, an antiviral medicine given to hospitalized patients through an IV.

The drug, which California-based Gilead Sciences Inc. is calling Veklury, cut the time to recovery by five days — from 15 days to 10 on average — in a large study led by the U.S. National Institutes of Health.

It had been authorized for use on an emergency basis since spring, and now becomes the first drug to win full Food and Drug Administration approval for treating COVID-19. President Donald Trump received it when he was sickened earlier this month.

Veklury is approved for people at least 12 years old and weighing at least 88 pounds (40 kilograms) who are hospitalized for a coronavirus infection. For patients younger than 12, the FDA will still allow the drug’s use in certain cases under its previous emergency authorization.

The drug works by inhibiting a substance the virus uses to make copies of itself. Certain kidney and liver tests are required before starting patients on it to ensure it’s safe for them and to monitor for any possible side effects. And the label warns against using it with the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine, because that can curb its effectiveness.

“We now have enough knowledge and a growing set of tools to help fight COVID-19,” Gilead’s chief medical officer, Dr. Merdad Parsey, said in a statement.

The drug is either approved or has temporary authorization in about 50 countries, he noted.

Its price has been controversial, given that no studies have found it improves survival. Last week, a large study led by the World Health Organization found the drug did not help hospitalized COVID-19 patients, but that study did not include a placebo group and was less rigorous than previous ones that found a benefit. The FDA’s approval statement noted that, besides the NIH-led one, two other studies found the drug beneficial.

Gilead charges $2,340 for a typical treatment course for people covered by government health programs in the United States and other developed countries, and $3,120 for patients with private insurance. The amount that patients pay out of pocket depends on insurance, income and other factors.

So far, only steroids such as dexamethasone have been shown to cut the risk of dying of COVID-19. The FDA also has given emergency authorization to using the blood of survivors, and two companies are currently seeking similar authorization for experimental antibody drugs.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Texoma Earth Day organizers hold recycling drive-in

Updated: moments ago
|
By Michael Rogers
The Texoma Earth Day festival was cancelled earlier this year because of the pandemic, so organizers set up a drive-up community recycling event for Texomans to give back and go green.

National

Senate GOP pushing Barrett ahead past Democrats’ blockade

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The fast-track confirmation process is like none other in U.S. history so close to a presidential election.

National

Surging coronavirus colors White House race in closing days

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
In the Nov. 3 election more than 54 million votes have already been cast, with an additional 100 million or so expected before a winner is declared.

National

California utility may cut power to 1 million people

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
This year, wildfires already have destroyed some 9,200 buildings and killed 31 people.

National

Jerry Jeff Walker, Texas singer and songwriter, dies at 78

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Walker died Friday of cancer, family spokesman John T. Davis told The Associated Press.

Latest News

National

‘All talk, no action’ defense likely in Michigan kidnap case

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The “big talk” argument likely will be a primary theme for the defense, as attorneys indicated during a preliminary hearing this month.

National

Voter advocates hoping to stave off intimidation at polls

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
While gun rights advocates say fears of violence at the polls are unfounded, the toxic political atmosphere and the prospect of armed poll monitors have some worried.

National

Rapidly growing fires trigger 'unprecedented conditions'

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
People fleeing the flames of raging infernos are watching their homes burn via home security cameras as a rapidly growing wildfire is close to making a dangerous merge with the largest fire in Colorado's history.

National

US reports record number of cases

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
The U.S. reported a record number of daily cases.

Coronavirus

US sets coronavirus infection record; deaths near 224,000

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The U.S. coronavirus caseload has reached record heights with more than 83,000 infections reported in a single day.

National

California prosecutors 'on a track' to retry penalty phase of Scott Peterson's murder case

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
California prosecutors 'on a track' to retry penalty phase of Scott Peterson's murder case.