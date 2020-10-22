Grayson County sees highest COVID-19 case count since May

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The number of active COVID-19 cases in Grayson County are the highest the county has seen since May.

“It’s not any specific entity or location it’s just I believe that people have become somewhat complacent, they may be letting their guards down," Grayson County Health Department Director Amanda Ortez said.

As of Wednesday, the Grayson County Office of Emergency Management reported 189 active COVID-19 cases.

That’s the highest case count the county has seen since May.

Ortez says more access to testing has contributed to that, with three testing sites in the county all offering free oral swabs.

“And people are taking advantage of that, but part of that is those individuals need to wait and get those test results and make sure they’re negative before resuming normal daily activities," Ortez said.

The largest jump was in ages 20 to 39, accounting for nearly a third of those new cases reported Wednesday.

“A large majority of those individuals are working age group individuals, they’re going back to work, resuming normal schedules," Ortez said.

Dr. Richard Parker with Trusted ER agrees now more than ever people should be taking precautions.

He said even though people have heard it repeatedly, he can’t stress it enough.

“As much as possible social distancing, wearing a mask, frequent hand washing," Parker said.

He said he agrees with Ortez, he has noticed people are not as cautious as they were at the beginning of the pandemic.

“I think people are getting complacent understandably they’re getting tired of this whole pandemic," Parker said.

The county’s latest COVID-19 report can be found here.

