Oklahoma governor gets report on McGirt ruling impact

(KXII)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 3:53 PM CDT
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - A task force has submitted its recommendations to Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt following a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that a swath of eastern Oklahoma remains an Indian reservation.

The high court’s ruling led other courts, as expected, to declare that four other tribal lands remain reservations.

The rulings are in criminal cases involving Native Americans, but Stitt and task force Chairman Larry Nichols said Thursday that it also throws into question issues of taxation, zoning and business regulations in the eastern half of the state.

Nichols said the recommendations call for consistent laws governing the state and Stitt said it gives Congress a road map to adopt such laws.

