Advertisement

Santa Claus won’t be coming to Macy’s this year

Macy’s has been using Santa Claus to draw crowds to its New York store since the early 1860s
More than a quarter of a million people come to see Santa at Macy’s in New York each year, making it hard to create a safe environment during a pandemic, the company says.
More than a quarter of a million people come to see Santa at Macy’s in New York each year, making it hard to create a safe environment during a pandemic, the company says.(Source: AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 3:11 PM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Macy’s said Santa Claus won’t be greeting kids at its flagship New York store this year due to the coronavirus, interrupting a holiday tradition started nearly 160 years ago.

More than a quarter of a million people come to see Santa at Macy’s in New York each year, the company said, making it hard to create a safe environment during a pandemic. Before taking a picture with the jolly old man, crowds walk in tight quarters through a maze-like Santaland that’s filled with Christmas trees, running toy trains and elves in green costumes.

Santa also won’t be showing up at its Chicago and San Francisco stores, which have similar Santalands. But he will still appear at the end of the televised Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade, the company said.

With the coronavirus still raging, stores and malls are having to rework their typical holiday strategy, which had been to pack as many people through its doors as possible. Walmart, for example, is holding its Black Friday deals over four weeks, instead of one day.

But the decision by Macy’s differs from big mall owners, which will still go ahead with in-person Santa visits by banning kids from sitting on his lap and making sure they stay six feet away from him.

Macy’s has been using Santa Claus to draw crowds to its New York store since the early 1860s, calling itself “The Home of Santa Claus” for decades. And Macy’s had a starring role in the 1947 film “Miracle on 34th Street,” where a girl discovers the real Santa inside the store.

Macy’s will be offering a free online experience on its website at the end of November, where families can play games, get a virtual tour of Santa’s workshop and take a selfie with Santa.

“Moving to a virtual engagement will safely bring the magic of Santa Claus to children of all ages this year,” Macy’s said in a statement to The Associated Press.

The pandemic has forced Macy’s to tweak other holiday traditions.

In order to deter crowds, its annual Thanksgiving Day parade won’t go through its usual route through Manhattan. Instead, floats, performers and giant cartoon balloons and will be filmed for TV in front of the Herald Square store in New York.

Macy’s also ditched a one-night firework spectacle on the Fourth of July, and held smaller unannounced firework shows to stop people from gathering to watch.

_____

Follow Joseph Pisani at http://twitter.com/josephpisani

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Texoma Earth Day organizers hold recycling drive-in

Updated: moments ago
|
By Michael Rogers
The Texoma Earth Day festival was cancelled earlier this year because of the pandemic, so organizers set up a drive-up community recycling event for Texomans to give back and go green.

National

Senate GOP pushing Barrett ahead past Democrats’ blockade

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The fast-track confirmation process is like none other in U.S. history so close to a presidential election.

National

Surging coronavirus colors White House race in closing days

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
In the Nov. 3 election more than 54 million votes have already been cast, with an additional 100 million or so expected before a winner is declared.

National

California utility may cut power to 1 million people

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
This year, wildfires already have destroyed some 9,200 buildings and killed 31 people.

National

Jerry Jeff Walker, Texas singer and songwriter, dies at 78

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Walker died Friday of cancer, family spokesman John T. Davis told The Associated Press.

Latest News

National

‘All talk, no action’ defense likely in Michigan kidnap case

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The “big talk” argument likely will be a primary theme for the defense, as attorneys indicated during a preliminary hearing this month.

National

Voter advocates hoping to stave off intimidation at polls

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
While gun rights advocates say fears of violence at the polls are unfounded, the toxic political atmosphere and the prospect of armed poll monitors have some worried.

National

Rapidly growing fires trigger 'unprecedented conditions'

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
People fleeing the flames of raging infernos are watching their homes burn via home security cameras as a rapidly growing wildfire is close to making a dangerous merge with the largest fire in Colorado's history.

National

US reports record number of cases

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
The U.S. reported a record number of daily cases.

Coronavirus

US sets coronavirus infection record; deaths near 224,000

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The U.S. coronavirus caseload has reached record heights with more than 83,000 infections reported in a single day.

National

California prosecutors 'on a track' to retry penalty phase of Scott Peterson's murder case

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
California prosecutors 'on a track' to retry penalty phase of Scott Peterson's murder case.