A+ Athlete: Cordell Palmer, Durant

DURANT, Oklahoma (KXII) - This week’s A+ Athlete is Cordell Palmer of Durant High School. Cordell is a member of National Honors Society, Oklahoma Honor Society, and Oklahoma Indian Honor Society. He has finished first in the Algebra curriculum contest and has a 4.0 GPA. His goals reach far beyond high school.

“I love high school, but this is a stepping stone into the future," Palmer said. "What I do now is really going to effect how college goes, or what I do after that. School is really important to how I’m going to do later in life. I try to work as hard as I can now and as hard as I can later so it all works out.”

“He is always attentive. If you ask the class to do something of have something on the board, he always has it done," Durant science teacher Natalie Haworth said. "He participates but also is not afraid to be a leader in group work or ask a question when other may not want to ask the question. He is really good at engaging but is also respectful.”

On the track, Cordell is a standout runner for the Durant cross country team and the Durant track team. He is also a member of the varsity soccer team for the Lions. He is a two-time Academic state champion in soccer and cross country. Running and sports has played a key part in his life.

“I love doing sports," Palmer said. "I think they are fun, but they also teach character and work ethic. If you asked me what the best quality is, I would say work ethic.”

“He has been such an asset to our program," cross country coach Amanda Reynolds said. "He is a leader. He leads the younger kids and the older kids. We can rely on him anytime to do anything for the team. He works hard on the field, off the field, and for him to work hard out here for us, it is because he works hard in the classroom.”

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.