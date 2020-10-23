Advertisement

Austin College student recovered from COVID-19

Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 9:47 PM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -

To the cheers of nurses, doctors and hospital staff who’ve been by his side since day one of his battle with COVID-19 21-year-old Austin College senior Chris Miller headed home.

“It feels good to see regular people,” Miller said. "It feels really good to finally be out and about. I’m thankful for the hospital that was taking care of me.

On Aug. 31, Miller was taken to the ER at Texoma Medical Center with trouble breathing and a loss of taste and smell. Then on Sept. 4 he was put on life support, called Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO).

“It’s a system where we rest the heart and the lungs and the machine takes over. It sounds like a very simple process but this therapy can take three weeks, four weeks or sometimes longer," said Dr. Upkal Patel, medical director for critial care at Texoma Medical Center. “The lungs are completely rested. I think more than lungs our biggest worry is if someone has the physical ability to handle the ecmo. If you’re young and fit you’re likely to do better than otherwise.”

Miller was in critical condition just over a month ago, with doctors giving him a 50-50 chance of living. After weeks of intubation and therapy Miller left the TMC with a clean bill of health and a second chance on life.

“I woke up a month later thinking it was that it was the next day and I was like ‘yesterday I just came to the hospital, I guess I’m okay’ and they were like ‘oh yeah, uh, it’s October now’,” Miller said.

Miller, who said he “wore gloves and used to wear a mask all the time” said he’s just another example of how deadly the Coronavirus can be.

“For people who don’t take it seriously I pray for you and I hope maybe one day we can get over this pandemic,” Miller said.

Now, he says he’s got a new outlook on life.

“I believe I’m blessed and I have a purpose, so I don’t know, I’m speechless,” Miller said. “I’m definitely going to change my lifestyle as far as my health habits, my sprititual habits and the way I see things.”

Patel said TMC is seeing a 70 percent survival rate of COVID-19 patients after their placed on ECMO which is a much more successful survival rate than the national average for ECMO treatment for COVID-19 which is at only 39 percent.

Miller will be going to physical rehab for “a week or two” to strengthen his motor skills.

A GoFundMe has been started for Chris whose family does not have health insurance can be found here

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Texoma Earth Day organizers hold recycling drive-in

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Michael Rogers
The Texoma Earth Day festival was cancelled earlier this year because of the pandemic, so organizers set up a drive-up community recycling event for Texomans to give back and go green.

News

Ardmore billboard requests presidential pardon for Joe Exotic

Updated: 15 hours ago
A new billboard off Interstate 35 in Ardmore is requesting a pardon for Joe Exotic from President Donald Trump.

News

Ada police searching for vehicle theft suspect

Updated: 17 hours ago
The Ada police department is searching for a man they say stole a pickup truck with a child inside Friday afternoon.

Crime

Ada police searching for man who stole pickup truck with child inside

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Kris Crawford
The Ada Police Department is searching for a man they say stole a pickup truck with a child inside Friday afternoon.

News

Ardmore billboard requests presidential pardon for Joe Exotic

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Caroline Cluiss
If you drive down I-35 and take exit 31 in Ardmore, you might spot a familiar face-- Joe Exotic’s on a billboard requesting a pardon from president trump.

Latest News

Coronavirus

What we know about the 13,869 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Texoma

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By KXII Staff
As of 6:30 p.m. Friday, there have been 13,943 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Texoma, resulting in 224 deaths, with 11,693 recovered patients. There are currently 1,980 people infected across Texoma.

News

Man recovering in hospital after truck crashed into Denison restaurant

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Meredith McCown
A man is still the hospital after a truck crashed into a Denison restaurant this week. He and his wife were sitting in one of the booths.

News

Man recovering in hospital after truck crashed into Denison restaurant

Updated: 19 hours ago

Oklahoma

Gov. Stitt says he won’t appeal gaming compact decision

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By KXII Staff
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt says he is not going to appeal the ruling from this summer on the tribal gaming compacts.

Crime

Man arrested for murder after chase through Texoma

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By KXII Staff
A man wanted for murder is behind bars in Oklahoma City after leading officers on a chase starting in Texoma.

Texas

Judge moves criminal case against Texas attorney general

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By JAKE BLEIBERG
A judge has ordered the criminal case against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton returned to his home county in a legal victory for the Republican.