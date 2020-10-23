Austin College student recovered from COVID-19

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -

To the cheers of nurses, doctors and hospital staff who’ve been by his side since day one of his battle with COVID-19 21-year-old Austin College senior Chris Miller headed home.

“It feels good to see regular people,” Miller said. "It feels really good to finally be out and about. I’m thankful for the hospital that was taking care of me.

On Aug. 31, Miller was taken to the ER at Texoma Medical Center with trouble breathing and a loss of taste and smell. Then on Sept. 4 he was put on life support, called Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO).

“It’s a system where we rest the heart and the lungs and the machine takes over. It sounds like a very simple process but this therapy can take three weeks, four weeks or sometimes longer," said Dr. Upkal Patel, medical director for critial care at Texoma Medical Center. “The lungs are completely rested. I think more than lungs our biggest worry is if someone has the physical ability to handle the ecmo. If you’re young and fit you’re likely to do better than otherwise.”

Miller was in critical condition just over a month ago, with doctors giving him a 50-50 chance of living. After weeks of intubation and therapy Miller left the TMC with a clean bill of health and a second chance on life.

“I woke up a month later thinking it was that it was the next day and I was like ‘yesterday I just came to the hospital, I guess I’m okay’ and they were like ‘oh yeah, uh, it’s October now’,” Miller said.

Miller, who said he “wore gloves and used to wear a mask all the time” said he’s just another example of how deadly the Coronavirus can be.

“For people who don’t take it seriously I pray for you and I hope maybe one day we can get over this pandemic,” Miller said.

Now, he says he’s got a new outlook on life.

“I believe I’m blessed and I have a purpose, so I don’t know, I’m speechless,” Miller said. “I’m definitely going to change my lifestyle as far as my health habits, my sprititual habits and the way I see things.”

Patel said TMC is seeing a 70 percent survival rate of COVID-19 patients after their placed on ECMO which is a much more successful survival rate than the national average for ECMO treatment for COVID-19 which is at only 39 percent.

Miller will be going to physical rehab for “a week or two” to strengthen his motor skills.

A GoFundMe has been started for Chris whose family does not have health insurance can be found here

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.