Advertisement

California court says Uber, Lyft drivers are employees

FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2016, file photo, a ride share car displays Lyft and Uber stickers on its front windshield in downtown Los Angeles. A California appeals court has upheld an order requiring Uber and Lyft to treat their California drivers as employees instead of independent contractors, less than two weeks before voters will be asked to exempt the ride-hailing giants from the state's gig economy law. The decision on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, won't have any immediate impact because it doesn't take effect for at least 30 days, well after the Nov. 3 vote on Proposition 22. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)
FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2016, file photo, a ride share car displays Lyft and Uber stickers on its front windshield in downtown Los Angeles. A California appeals court has upheld an order requiring Uber and Lyft to treat their California drivers as employees instead of independent contractors, less than two weeks before voters will be asked to exempt the ride-hailing giants from the state's gig economy law. The decision on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, won't have any immediate impact because it doesn't take effect for at least 30 days, well after the Nov. 3 vote on Proposition 22. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 9:26 PM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A California appeals court on Thursday upheld an order requiring Uber and Lyft to treat their California drivers as employees instead of independent contractors, less than two weeks before voters will be asked to exempt the ride-hailing giants from the state’s gig economy law.

The decision won’t have any immediate impact because it doesn’t take effect for at least 30 days, well after the Nov. 3 vote on Proposition 22.

Uber and Lyft — who along with DoorDash have heavily bankrolled the ballot measure — had appealed an August preliminary injunction by a San Francisco judge. But the appellate ruling found “no legal error” and allowed it to stand.

“We conclude that the injunction was properly issued in accordance with enduring principles of equity,” the 74-page ruling said. “It is broad in scope, no doubt, but so too is the scale of the alleged violations.”

Uber and Lyft issued statements noting that the ruling doesn’t take immediate affect and urging voters to approve Prop. 22. Lyft also said it also is considering appealing to the California Supreme Court.

Together, the two companies have more than 400,000 drivers in California.

The decision came in a lawsuit filed by California Attorney General Xavier Becerra and the city attorneys of Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco under a new California law that says companies can only classify workers as contractors if they perform work “outside the usual course” of their business.

Treating Uber and Lyft drivers as employees instead of independent contractors would guarantee benefits such as overtime, sick leave and expense reimbursement for workers who make up much of the freewheeling gig economy.

The law has wide-reaching implications across a number of sectors, but none more so than the ride-hailing industry. Lawyers for Uber and Lyft say drivers are not fundamental to the business, arguing the companies are “multi-sided platforms” whose activities encompass much more than transportation.

Becerra praised the appellate decision.

“Californians have fought long and hard for paycheck and benefit protections. Uber and Lyft have used their muscle and clout to resist treating their drivers as workers entitled to those paycheck and benefit protections,” Becerra said in a statement. “The courts saw right through their arguments. In the midst of a COVID health and economic crisis, what worker can afford to be denied basic protections like paid sick leave, unemployment insurance, minimum wage, or overtime?”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Texoma Earth Day organizers hold recycling drive-in

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Michael Rogers
The Texoma Earth Day festival was cancelled earlier this year because of the pandemic, so organizers set up a drive-up community recycling event for Texomans to give back and go green.

National

Senate GOP pushing Barrett ahead past Democrats’ blockade

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The fast-track confirmation process is like none other in U.S. history so close to a presidential election.

National

Surging coronavirus colors White House race in closing days

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
In the Nov. 3 election more than 54 million votes have already been cast, with an additional 100 million or so expected before a winner is declared.

National

California utility may cut power to 1 million people

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
This year, wildfires already have destroyed some 9,200 buildings and killed 31 people.

National

Jerry Jeff Walker, Texas singer and songwriter, dies at 78

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Walker died Friday of cancer, family spokesman John T. Davis told The Associated Press.

Latest News

National

‘All talk, no action’ defense likely in Michigan kidnap case

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The “big talk” argument likely will be a primary theme for the defense, as attorneys indicated during a preliminary hearing this month.

National

Voter advocates hoping to stave off intimidation at polls

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
While gun rights advocates say fears of violence at the polls are unfounded, the toxic political atmosphere and the prospect of armed poll monitors have some worried.

National

Rapidly growing fires trigger 'unprecedented conditions'

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
People fleeing the flames of raging infernos are watching their homes burn via home security cameras as a rapidly growing wildfire is close to making a dangerous merge with the largest fire in Colorado's history.

National

US reports record number of cases

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
The U.S. reported a record number of daily cases.

Coronavirus

US sets coronavirus infection record; deaths near 224,000

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The U.S. coronavirus caseload has reached record heights with more than 83,000 infections reported in a single day.

National

California prosecutors 'on a track' to retry penalty phase of Scott Peterson's murder case

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
California prosecutors 'on a track' to retry penalty phase of Scott Peterson's murder case.