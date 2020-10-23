Advertisement

Celina and Van Alstyne for a district battle

By Travis Buckner
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 7:20 PM CDT
(KXII) - District 4-4A division II has just five teams, but all five have the potential to make the playoffs. On Friday night, Celina and Van Alstyne will meet up in a big district showdown, which could have implications on the post season. The Panthers are 1-0 in district play, and are coming off a bye week. The Bobcats, on the other hand, are 1-1 in district.

Both coaches realize how important a win this week would be for the rest of the season.

“We are taking it a week at a time, we’ve got our head down, we’re working," said Celina head coach Bill Elliot. "We’re not working down the road to what’s coming in the playoffs, or what is coming down the road that we could possibly obtain, and do this season. One week at a time is all we want to do. Our next focus is Van Alstyne, that’s where we need to be focused at, and looking at.”

“For a confidence level, for a morale level, and like you said, in a five team district, every game is a huge game," said Van Alstyne head coach Mikeal Miller. "It has big time implications. It’s going to be a challenge for us, but I think our kids are excited, and they’re ready to go out there and see what will happen.”

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 at Van Alstyne.

