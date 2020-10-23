Gainesville cancels game against Witchita Fallas Hirschi

GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - The Gainesville Leopards have cancelled Thursday’s game with Wichita Falls Hirschi. The Leopards were scheduled to play a Thursday night game on the road, but have received a positive COVID-19 test from a player. Several other players have been quarantined. It’s the latest in a growing list of cancellations, including Gunter vs. Blue Ridge, Tom Bean vs. Collinsville, Trenton vs. Lindsay, Atoka vs. Valliant, and Coalgate vs. Davis.

