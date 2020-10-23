Advertisement

Gainesville cancels game against Witchita Fallas Hirschi

By Travis Buckner
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 7:05 PM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - The Gainesville Leopards have cancelled Thursday’s game with Wichita Falls Hirschi. The Leopards were scheduled to play a Thursday night game on the road, but have received a positive COVID-19 test from a player. Several other players have been quarantined. It’s the latest in a growing list of cancellations, including Gunter vs. Blue Ridge, Tom Bean vs. Collinsville, Trenton vs. Lindsay, Atoka vs. Valliant, and Coalgate vs. Davis.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Football

Celina-Van Alstyne Highlights

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By KXII Staff
Celina-Van Alstyne Highlights

Football

Pauls Valley-Kingston Highlights

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By KXII Staff
Pauls Valley-Kingston Highlights

Football

Wylie East-Sherman Highlights

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By KXII Staff
Wylie East-Sherman Highlights

Football

Denison-Rock Hill Highlights

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By KXII Staff
Denison-Rock Hill Highlights

Football

Madill-Lone Grove Highlights

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By KXII Staff
Madill-Lone Grove Highlights

Latest News

Sports

Celina-Van Alstyne Highlights

Updated: 14 hours ago
Celina-Van Alstyne Highlights

Football

S&S-Bells Highlights

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By KXII Staff
S&S-Bells Highlights

Football

Bowie-Whitesboro Highlights

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By KXII Staff
Bowie-Whitesboro Highlights

Football

Sulphur-Dickson Highlights

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By KXII Staff
Sulphur-Dickson Highlights

Football

Little Axe-Plainview Highlights

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By KXII Staff
Little Axe-Plainview Highlights

Football

City View-Callisburg Highlights

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By KXII Staff
City View-Callisburg Highlights