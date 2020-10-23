Gov. Stitt says he won’t appeal gaming compact decision

OKLAHOMA CITY (KXII) - Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt says he is not going to appeal the ruling from this summer on the tribal gaming compacts.

In July, the U.S. District Court ruled the 15-year compacts between the tribes and the states renewed automatically.

Stitt says while he isn’t appealing the decision, he believes all 4 million people in the state will soon demand a fair deal that benefits all Oklahomans.

“For Oklahoma to become a Top Ten state, we must work together to find solutions that respect the unique relationship between the State of Oklahoma and its tribal citizens, and that provide certainty and fairness for all Oklahomans,” Stitt said.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.