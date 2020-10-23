Advertisement

Headless horseman rides through Mass. town playing spooky tunes

By WHDH Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 1:39 PM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, Mass. (WHDH) - A headless horseman strumming some terrifying tunes while riding around Concord, Massachusetts is getting plenty of attention this Halloween season.

However, Matthew Dunkle’s intention isn’t to frighten people around town, but instead to entertain.

“I’ve always wanted to reach out and build community through my music, and my talent, and my enthusiasm,” Dunkle said.

Dunkle says he started riding his bike in costume about five years ago as a way to deal with his grief while going through a divorce and a death in the family.

His musical joy rides quickly turned into a passion project.

“At first I could barely ride without taking my hands off the handlebars,” Dunkle said. “But eventually I got better and better at it.”

Dunkle says he bought this costume last year, but never wore it.

“I wanted to incorporate it into a musical performance. I thought it would be really wild and kind of breathtaking for people to see, running around without a head, and I got cold feet,” Dunkle said.

Then in April, Dunkle dusted it off and went for a ride.

“I thought it really good opportunity to bring it out because there were not a lot of cars on the road and had a lot of space to move around,” he said.

But now that more people are out and about, his spook-tacular stunt is offering a fun distraction.

“I’ve had so many people tell me that I bring joy and happiness and smiles,” he said.

Copyright 2020 WHDH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Texoma Earth Day organizers hold recycling drive-in

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Michael Rogers
The Texoma Earth Day festival was cancelled earlier this year because of the pandemic, so organizers set up a drive-up community recycling event for Texomans to give back and go green.

National

Senate GOP pushing Barrett ahead past Democrats’ blockade

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The fast-track confirmation process is like none other in U.S. history so close to a presidential election.

National

Surging coronavirus colors White House race in closing days

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
In the Nov. 3 election more than 54 million votes have already been cast, with an additional 100 million or so expected before a winner is declared.

National

California utility may cut power to 1 million people

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
This year, wildfires already have destroyed some 9,200 buildings and killed 31 people.

National

Jerry Jeff Walker, Texas singer and songwriter, dies at 78

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Walker died Friday of cancer, family spokesman John T. Davis told The Associated Press.

Latest News

National

‘All talk, no action’ defense likely in Michigan kidnap case

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The “big talk” argument likely will be a primary theme for the defense, as attorneys indicated during a preliminary hearing this month.

National

Voter advocates hoping to stave off intimidation at polls

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
While gun rights advocates say fears of violence at the polls are unfounded, the toxic political atmosphere and the prospect of armed poll monitors have some worried.

National

Rapidly growing fires trigger 'unprecedented conditions'

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
People fleeing the flames of raging infernos are watching their homes burn via home security cameras as a rapidly growing wildfire is close to making a dangerous merge with the largest fire in Colorado's history.

National

US reports record number of cases

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
The U.S. reported a record number of daily cases.

Coronavirus

US sets coronavirus infection record; deaths near 224,000

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The U.S. coronavirus caseload has reached record heights with more than 83,000 infections reported in a single day.

National

California prosecutors 'on a track' to retry penalty phase of Scott Peterson's murder case

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
California prosecutors 'on a track' to retry penalty phase of Scott Peterson's murder case.