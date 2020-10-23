Advertisement

Judge moves criminal case against Texas attorney general

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton(Office of the Attorney General of Texas)
By JAKE BLEIBERG
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) - A judge has ordered the criminal case against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton returned to his home county in a legal victory for the Republican.

Judge Jason Luong ruled that the securities fraud case should continue in Collin County, north of Dallas. The case had been moved to Houston.

Paxton pleaded not guilty in 2015 and the case has been stalled for years over legal challenges.

A lawyer for Paxton says the defense looks forward to resolving the issue.

The decision comes after members of the attorney general’s staff accused him of committing unrelated crimes in pursuing an investigation of claims by a wealthy political donor.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Texoma Earth Day organizers hold recycling drive-in

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Michael Rogers
The Texoma Earth Day festival was cancelled earlier this year because of the pandemic, so organizers set up a drive-up community recycling event for Texomans to give back and go green.

News

Ardmore billboard requests presidential pardon for Joe Exotic

Updated: 15 hours ago
A new billboard off Interstate 35 in Ardmore is requesting a pardon for Joe Exotic from President Donald Trump.

News

Ada police searching for vehicle theft suspect

Updated: 17 hours ago
The Ada police department is searching for a man they say stole a pickup truck with a child inside Friday afternoon.

Crime

Ada police searching for man who stole pickup truck with child inside

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Kris Crawford
The Ada Police Department is searching for a man they say stole a pickup truck with a child inside Friday afternoon.

News

Ardmore billboard requests presidential pardon for Joe Exotic

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Caroline Cluiss
If you drive down I-35 and take exit 31 in Ardmore, you might spot a familiar face-- Joe Exotic’s on a billboard requesting a pardon from president trump.

Latest News

Coronavirus

What we know about the 13,869 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Texoma

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By KXII Staff
As of 6:30 p.m. Friday, there have been 13,943 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Texoma, resulting in 224 deaths, with 11,693 recovered patients. There are currently 1,980 people infected across Texoma.

News

Man recovering in hospital after truck crashed into Denison restaurant

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Meredith McCown
A man is still the hospital after a truck crashed into a Denison restaurant this week. He and his wife were sitting in one of the booths.

News

Man recovering in hospital after truck crashed into Denison restaurant

Updated: 19 hours ago

Oklahoma

Gov. Stitt says he won’t appeal gaming compact decision

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By KXII Staff
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt says he is not going to appeal the ruling from this summer on the tribal gaming compacts.

Crime

Man arrested for murder after chase through Texoma

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By KXII Staff
A man wanted for murder is behind bars in Oklahoma City after leading officers on a chase starting in Texoma.