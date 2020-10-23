Man arrested for murder after chase through Texoma

MURRAY COUNTY, Oklahoma (KXII) - A man wanted for murder is behind bars in Oklahoma City after leading officers on a chase starting in Texoma.

Troopers say Mark Sveen was driving through Murray County early Friday morning when officers chased him up Interstate 35 to Oklahoma County.

A trooper performed a tactical vehicle intervention just before 2:30 a.m. and arrested him.

The 32-year-old is wanted in Tennesse for homicide, in North Dakota for a terroristic threat and in Ardmore for burglary.

