Man recovering in hospital after truck crashed into Denison restaurant

By Meredith McCown
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A man is still the hospital after a truck crashed into a Denison restaurant this week.

He and his wife were sitting in one of the booths.

Brenda Blevins said her husband Steven Brinkerhoff is able to get out of bed now, but walking around with a walker wears him out easily.

He had surgery to get his spleen removed and had a chest tube inserted, and she’s left with a concussion and bruises all over her body.

The restaurant sent him flowers this week, and she’s confident he’ll bounce back in time.

“It was a pretty bad day," Brenda said.

Monday morning started as a normal day for Brenda and Steven.

They were eating breakfast at Nick’s Family Restaurant in one of the booths near the front where they like to sit, when she heard a loud vibration coming towards her.

“Your brain tries to tell you to get away. But of course, by the time I heard it, there was no time to get away," Brenda said.

A truck had crashed into their booth.

Next thing she knew, she was looking at the bumper, pulling her legs from bricks, concrete and wood.

“Sat there really confused. Because it didn’t make sense, how could the truck hit me? And I’m okay," she said.

Her eyes met with Steven’s, still in the booth, but the truck had rammed the table into him breaking his ribs.

She told first responders to take him first, once they were able to rescue the couple from the debris.

She said before surgery, he lost a lot of blood.

“So it was real close for him," Brenda said.

They were separated and taken to different hospitals since Steven’s injuries were severe.

Her phone died and broke, so it was hours until she got an update.

Firefighters said it’s possible the driver had a medical episode, but it’s not confirmed what caused the crash.

“This is an accident. Accidents happen. Placing blame doesn’t change it," Brenda said.

An insurance agent told her there won’t be sufficient funds to pay for medical bills or take care of property damage.

Steven even celebrated his 69th birthday on Tuesday in the ICU.

But Brenda said he’s always looking for the bright side.

“He was telling a friend that obviously, there’s still work for us to do. And that’s why we’re still here," she said.

Brenda said she’s just waiting for her husband to recover enough so he can come home.

There are several fundraisers planned for Nick’s.

Four other people were injured in the crash including the driver and employees.

