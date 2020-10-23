Rangers, deputies investigating after Cooke Co. woman found shot dead

WHITESBORO, Texas (KXII) - State and local authorities are investigating a Cooke County woman found shot dead in Whitesboro late Thursday night.

Grayson County Sheriff’s Captain Harvey Smitherman said they received a call around 11 p.m. from the Cooke County Sheriff’s Office asking for assistance in the"questionable" death of a woman found shot dead in a vehicle in the 50 block of County Road 126 in Whitesboro.

Smitherman identified her as a “28 year old white female from Cooke County with a single gunshot wound.” Her name has not been released.

The Cooke County Sheriff’s Office, Grayson County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Rangers are investigating the case.

Smitherman said the investigation is ongoing and further information will be released as it becomes available.

This is a developing story.

