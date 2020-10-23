Advertisement

Unbeaten Kingston prepares for Pauls Valley in district play

By Travis Buckner
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 7:12 PM CDT
KINGSTON, Oklahoma (KXII) - The Kingston Redskins seem to have adjusted well to class 3A, as they carry a 7-0 record into their game against the Pauls Valley Panthers. This week’s game between the two district foes will be a big best for both teams.

Kingston has it’s sights set on winning a district title, and the Panthers would love to be the ones to hand them their first win. Kingston head coach Tommy Bare says they have to focus on each and every game.

“We know that everyone is going to shooing for us. When you’re undefeated, teams are going to try to knock you off the top level, but we control our own destiny for the playoffs," said Bare. "They understand that. It’s a chance to keep rolling at the top, without any losses, and again, that’s important.”

Kickoff is set for 7:00 at Kingston.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.

