Warmer weekend, big blast of cold Monday

After a cold start, your Saturday should see some sunshine mixed with clouds, not as cool with highs rising into the 60s as winds turn to the south by afternoon. Thankfully, we’re talking a moderate breeze of 10 to 15 mph.

It should be quite mild Saturday night/Sunday morning as southerly flow continues, Sunday will be the warmest day of the next week as a gusty south wind pushes us well into the 70s, and perhaps some low 80s in a few spots. Wind will be quite strong at 20 to 30 mph.

An arctic front brings cold, windy and wet weather for the first part of next week. It’s uncertain just how cold that air will be, but lows in the 30s and highs in the 40s look quite likely. In fact some wet snow sleet, or freezing rain may mix with the precipitation Monday night/Tuesday in northern Texoma, but any accumulation is very unlikely given the warm ground and expected marginal surface temperatures. What’s most likely is a little ice in the trees if it comes to that, a major ice event is very unlikely.

Rainfall totals early next week could rack up another one or two inches, so it seems the worst of our drought will soon be over.

Here’s the seven day:

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy, not as cold, but still rather cool

Sunday: Windy and mild

Sunday night: 40% rain as the arctic front moves in

Monday: 80% rain, windy and wet, highs low 40s

Monday night: Rain/snow mix (nothing sticks) northern Texoma, cold rain elsewhere

Tuesday: 80% rain perhaps with a little snow/sleet/freezing rain north, nothing sticks, wet and chilly

Wednesday: 50% rain, not quite as cold

Thursday: 20% Showers, cool

Friday: Mostly sunny skies

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

Weather Authority/News 12