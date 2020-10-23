Advertisement

Website tracks every broken McDonald’s ice cream machine in America

If there’s a green dot, everything is OK
The website has green dots for McDonald's stores where a soft serve is currently working and red dots where they're not.
The website has green dots for McDonald's stores where a soft serve is currently working and red dots where they're not.(Source: McDonald's)
By Ed Payne
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A twentysomething software engineer in Germany is building plenty of fast food street cred with his website that tracks every McDonald’s soft service machine in the United States.

Rashiq Zahid reverse-engineered the computer code in the McDonald’s app to pull off the feat.

“I’m currently placing an order worth $18,752 every minute at every McDonald’s in the US to figure out which locations have a broken ice cream machine,” Zahid tweeted.

Anyone who’s ever tried to order a cone or sundae at a Micky D’s may know the disappointment of hearing the machine is out of order.

“To clarify how this works: McDonald’s keeps track which locations have a broken machine, I’m merely querying for those - no order gets executed, no ice cream is actually wasted,” Zahid said in another tweet.

Zahid dishes up the information on his website: McBroken.com, which features a map of the United States.

The display has green dots for the stores where a soft serve is currently working and red dots where they’re not.

McDonald’s seems to be OK with the technical invasion of privacy.

“Only a true @McDonalds fan would go to these lengths to help customers get our delicious ice cream! So, thanks!” David Tovar, the fast food giant’s vice president of U.S. communications, said on Twitter.

“We know we have some opportunities to consistently satisfy even more customers with sweet treats and we will.”

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Texoma Earth Day organizers hold recycling drive-in

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Michael Rogers
The Texoma Earth Day festival was cancelled earlier this year because of the pandemic, so organizers set up a drive-up community recycling event for Texomans to give back and go green.

National

Senate GOP pushing Barrett ahead past Democrats’ blockade

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The fast-track confirmation process is like none other in U.S. history so close to a presidential election.

National

Surging coronavirus colors White House race in closing days

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
In the Nov. 3 election more than 54 million votes have already been cast, with an additional 100 million or so expected before a winner is declared.

National

California utility may cut power to 1 million people

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
This year, wildfires already have destroyed some 9,200 buildings and killed 31 people.

National

Jerry Jeff Walker, Texas singer and songwriter, dies at 78

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Walker died Friday of cancer, family spokesman John T. Davis told The Associated Press.

Latest News

National

‘All talk, no action’ defense likely in Michigan kidnap case

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The “big talk” argument likely will be a primary theme for the defense, as attorneys indicated during a preliminary hearing this month.

National

Voter advocates hoping to stave off intimidation at polls

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
While gun rights advocates say fears of violence at the polls are unfounded, the toxic political atmosphere and the prospect of armed poll monitors have some worried.

National

Rapidly growing fires trigger 'unprecedented conditions'

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
People fleeing the flames of raging infernos are watching their homes burn via home security cameras as a rapidly growing wildfire is close to making a dangerous merge with the largest fire in Colorado's history.

National

US reports record number of cases

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
The U.S. reported a record number of daily cases.

Coronavirus

US sets coronavirus infection record; deaths near 224,000

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The U.S. coronavirus caseload has reached record heights with more than 83,000 infections reported in a single day.

National

California prosecutors 'on a track' to retry penalty phase of Scott Peterson's murder case

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
California prosecutors 'on a track' to retry penalty phase of Scott Peterson's murder case.