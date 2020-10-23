Advertisement

White House Halloween event Sunday tweaked for coronavirus

FILE - In this Oct. 28, 2019 file photo, President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump depart after giving candy to children during a Halloween trick-or-treat event on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, which is decorated for Halloween. Melania Trump announced Friday that ghosts and goblins are welcome to trick or treat at the White House on Sunday during a Halloween event that has been rejiggered to include coronavirus precautions.(Alex Brandon | AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 10:54 AM CDT
WASHINGTON (AP) — Ghosts, goblins and other costumed kids are welcome to trick or treat at the White House on Sunday during a Halloween event that has been rejiggered to include coronavirus precautions.

The gates to the South Lawn will be opened to children from military families, frontline workers and others, from 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Melania Trump announced Friday.

Extra precautions have been added to the spooky celebration.

President Donald Trump and the first lady — both recently recovered from COVID-19, the disease brought on by the coronavirus — will welcome guests at some point during the event.

Guests older than 2 are required to wear face coverings and practice social distancing. The same goes for all White House personnel working the event, while any staff handing out candy will also wear gloves.

Hand sanitizer will be available along the route and social distancing measures will be in place.

Participating federal departments will use a “no-touch” approach.

NASA will display space-related items, including an inflatable rocket. Costumed-clad kids can wave to the Agriculture Department’s Smokey Bear and pick up Junior Ranger badges from the Interior Department’s station.

The Education and Labor departments will offer photo opportunities, and the Transportation department will provide paper airplanes for children to take home.

The South Portico of the White House will be decorated with bright-colored leaves in various shades of autumn, chrysanthemums and pumpkins.

