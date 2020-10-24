Ada police searching for man who stole pickup truck with child inside

ADA, Oklahoma (KXII) - The Ada Police Department is searching for a man they say stole a pickup truck with a child inside Friday afternoon.

The police department said around 3:50 p.m. Friday, a man drove a stolen car from the Ada Walmart to the Ada Orscheln Home and Farm Store. Once there, police say he stole a pickup truck that had a 4-year-old boy inside.

Officers say the man pulled into a gas station a few blocks away and carried the boy into the store and left him there. The child was not injured and has been reunited with his family.

The suspect then went back to the pickup and drove away.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ada Police Department at 580-332-4466 or Crime Stoppers at 580-33-CATCH.

