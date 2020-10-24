Advertisement

Ardmore billboard requests presidential pardon for Joe Exotic

By Caroline Cluiss
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
ARDMORE, Oklahoma (KXII) - A new billboard off Interstate 35 in Ardmore is requesting a pardon for Joe Exotic from President Donald Trump.

‘Tiger King’ star Joe Exotic was sentenced to 22 years in federal prison in January for killing five tigers and hiring a hitman to kill Carole Baskin, but his supporters say he’s innocent.

His legal team wants an appeal, but they’re also trying to get a pardon.

Tampa resident Saul Merritt Cothran bought the billboard to spread the word.

“I see the right and the wrong in this situation,” Cothran said. “And I believe Joe was led down a road of corruption and taken advantage of in his life.”

And he stuck it in Ardmore because it’s between Dallas and Wynnewood.

“Twenty-two years is harsh for something he never did,” Cothran said. “So I believe people can help by sharing those hashtags.”

Joe Exotic supporter Lindsey Humphrey said she thinks the billboard was a great idea.

“Fantastic,” Humphrey said. “I think there should be a few more.”

Humphrey said she will donate to the cause if she can.

“I don’t know how he could end up where he is without people stabbing him in the back and making it happen,” Humphrey said.

Cothran would not say how much he spent on the billboard, but said he plans to buy more.

“I would like to move towards that goal,” Cothran said. “That way we can get it in front of President Trump to see his pardon request.”

Cothran hopes to put the next one either in Tampa near Carole Baskin’s Big Cat Rescue or in Washington D.C.

