Texoma Earth Day organizers hold recycling drive-in

The Texoma Earth Day festival was cancelled earlier this year because of the pandemic, so organizers set up a drive-up community recycling event for Texomans to give back and go green.
By Michael Rogers
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 2:02 PM CDT
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -

The annual Texoma Earth Day Festival was cancelled back in April because of the Coronavirus pandemic, but organizers of the event still wanted Texomas to have a chance to give back and go green.

They organized a recycling drive-in event at Sherman City Hall Saturday for anyone to bring their unwanted recyclables and cars lined the block and parking lot full of materials to discard.

“It’s very gratifying to see the kind of response we’re getting," said Amy Hoffman-Sheehan, and organizer for the annual festival.

The event ran from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and close to 70 people turned out. But those who did come to discard their unwanted materials were asked to stay in their cars for drop-offs and staff on hand were wearing masks during the exchange of materials as a safety precaution.

“(We’ve gotten) a lot of response to the glass recycling, that’s not something we can do in Sherman so there’s a lot of excitement from residents," Hoffman-Sheehan said.

Vendors all around Texoma took specific materials. Choctaw Nation took styrofoam, ink and toner cartridges, cardboard and plastics.

Strategic Materials took glass. Keystone Enterprises took electronic waste and Mobile Shred it and Forget it took unwanted paper on site.

The Sherman Police Department also set up an unused and out-dated medication take back at the event.

Timothy Cox, a Sherman resident, said the recycling drive gave him an opportunity to clean house of his unwanted materials.

“I brought out electronic good, batteries and printer cartridges,” Cox said.

Participating in the recycling drive went hand-and-hand with his already green lifestyle.

“I’ve got rain barrels at home collecting water at my house, I’m going to get solar panels for my roof around Christmas time. I’m going green," Cox said.

The next Texoma Earth Day festival is scheduled for April 17th 2021.

