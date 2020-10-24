Advertisement

Tropical depression forms south of Cuba, set to strengthen

Tropical Depression 28 is expected to produce heavy rain over portions of Cuba, The Cayman Islands, Jamaica and the northeast Yucatan Peninsula.
Tropical Depression 28 is expected to produce heavy rain over portions of Cuba, The Cayman Islands, Jamaica and the northeast Yucatan Peninsula.(National Hurricane Center/Twitter)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — A tropical depression formed Saturday afternoon south of Cuba amid forecasts that the system would become a named tropical storm later this weekend and possibly a hurricane within days, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

Tropical Depression 28 was centered about 240 miles (380 kilometers) south-southeast of the western tip of Cuba on Saturday night, the center said. It had maximum sustained winds of 35 mph (55 kph) and was stationary, but expected to move to the north-northwest overnight.

Forecasters said the depression is expected to strengthen into a tropical storm sometime Sunday and could attain hurricane status over the southern Gulf of Mexico by Tuesday. The center said the storm is expected to remain south of Cuba on Sunday and approach Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula — or the Yucatan Channel — late Monday before entering the southern Gulf.

The government of Cuba has issued a tropical storm watch for the province of Pinar del Rio. The hurricane center said people on Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula should monitor the progress of the storm, which is expected to gradually strengthen over the next 72 hours.

Meanwhile, Hurricane Epsilon was located about 785 miles (1,265 kilometers) northeast of Bermuda on Saturday night. The storm had top sustained winds of 75 mph (120 kph) with higher gusts, making it a Category 1 hurricane.

It is expected to move quicker toward the northeast through Sunday, and become a large, powerful post-tropical cyclone by late Sunday, forecasters said. Large ocean swells generated by the hurricane could cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions along U.S. East Coast and Atlantic Canada during the next couple of days.

This year’s season has so many storms that the hurricane center has turned to the Greek alphabet after running out of official names.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Campaign sign for Jewish candidate in Arizona vandalized with anti-Semitic graffiti

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By KPHO/KTVK Staff
A campaign sign for a Jewish state senate candidate in Arizona was vandalized with a swastika.

National Politics

Senate votes to advance Barrett; confirmation expected Monday

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Senate Republicans voted overwhelmingly Sunday to advance Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett toward final confirmation despite Democratic objections, just over a week before the presidential election.

National Politics

Trump aide says ‘we’re not going to control the pandemic’

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The coronavirus has reached into the heart of the White House once more, less than a week before Election Day, as it scorches the nation and the president’s top aide says “we’re not going to control the pandemic.”

National

Pope names 13 new cardinals, including first Black US prelate

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
In a surprise announcement from his studio window to faithful standing below in St. Peter’s Square, Pope Francis said the churchmen would be elevated to a cardinal’s rank in a ceremony on Nov. 28.

National

Tropical Storm Zeta a hurricane threat to Mexico, US Gulf Coast

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Tropical Storm Zeta is the earliest named 27th Atlantic storm recorded.

Latest News

News

Sherman police investigating murder

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Braylee McCoy
Sherman police are investigating a murder that happened Saturday night.

National

AP source: NFL fines Titans $350,000 for COVID-19 outbreak

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The NFL has fined the Tennessee Titans $350,000 for violating protocols leading to the league’s first COVID-19 outbreak during the season, a person familiar with the discipline told The Associated Press.

National Politics

Pence to keep up travel despite contact with infected aides

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The vice president's office says Pence does not have to quarantine because he is considered an essential worker.

National

Al-Qaida leader wanted by FBI killed, Afghan officials say

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Afghanistan claimed Sunday it killed a top al-Qaida propagandist on an FBI most-wanted list during an operation in the country’s east.

Coronavirus

New US virus cases top 83,700 for 2nd day in row

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Close to 8.6 million Americans have contracted the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and about 225,000 have died.

National

Mass. couple arrested after death of 14-year-old boy with autism

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WJAR Staff
An autopsy will be performed to determine the victim's exact cause of death and whether further charges are warranted in the case.