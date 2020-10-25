Advertisement

AP source: NFL fines Titans $350,000 for COVID-19 outbreak

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) passes the ball against the Houston Texans during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn.
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) passes the ball against the Houston Texans during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn.(AP Photo/Brett Carlsen)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The NFL has fined the Tennessee Titans $350,000 for violating protocols leading to the league’s first COVID-19 outbreak during the season, a person familiar with the discipline told The Associated Press.

The Titans had 24 people, including 13 players, test positive for COVID-19 between Sept. 24 and Oct. 11. The outbreak led the NFL to postpone two Tennessee games and the rescheduling of a game against Pittsburgh from Oct. 4 to Sunday and the second against Buffalo from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13.

The NFL and its players association sent officials, including infectious disease experts, to Nashville, where they reviewed video and interviewed players, coaches and other personnel.

But the NFL found the Titans failed to wear masks at all times and were “insufficiently clear” to players about not meeting or working out once the facility closed. That kept the loss of draft picks or a forfeit out of the possible punishments.

That led to the fine, according to the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because neither the NFL nor the Titans have commented on league discipline connected with the outbreak.

AP Pro Football Barry Wilner contributed to this report.

Follow Teresa M. Walker at https://twitter.com/TeresaMWalker

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

