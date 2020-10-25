Advertisement

Death in Florida linked to deli meat in multistate listeria outbreak

The CDC is warning people to avoid eating Italian-style deli meats unless they are thoroughly heated due to a possible multistate listeria outbreak.
The CDC is warning people to avoid eating Italian-style deli meats unless they are thoroughly heated due to a possible multistate listeria outbreak.(Source: CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 12:54 AM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - One person has died and at least nine others have been hospitalized after eating Italian-style deli meats due to a possible listeria outbreak.

The CDC issued a warning about the multistate listeria outbreak Friday. So far, infections have been reported in Florida, Massachusetts and New York.

Interviews with those affected show that deli meat is a likely source of the outbreak. All nine people reported eating Italian-style meats, such as salami, mortadella, and prosciutto, in the month before they became ill.

The deli meats were purchased both prepackaged and sliced at deli counters at various locations. A specific type of deli meat and common supplier have not yet been identified.

The CDC is warning people to avoid eating deli meats unless they are thoroughly heated to an internal temperature of 165 degrees. The agency also advises storing the meat in the refrigerator, away from other food and keeping surrounding surfaces clean.

Listeria can cause a fever, muscle aches and loss of balance. Those most likely to become seriously ill from an infection are pregnant women and their newborns, adults aged 65 or older and people with weakened immune systems.

The investigation into the outbreak is ongoing.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN contributed to this report.

Latest News

National

Campaign sign for Jewish candidate in Arizona vandalized with anti-Semitic graffiti

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By KPHO/KTVK Staff
A campaign sign for a Jewish state senate candidate in Arizona was vandalized with a swastika.

National Politics

Senate votes to advance Barrett; confirmation expected Monday

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Senate Republicans voted overwhelmingly Sunday to advance Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett toward final confirmation despite Democratic objections, just over a week before the presidential election.

National Politics

Trump aide says ‘we’re not going to control the pandemic’

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The coronavirus has reached into the heart of the White House once more, less than a week before Election Day, as it scorches the nation and the president’s top aide says “we’re not going to control the pandemic.”

National

Pope names 13 new cardinals, including first Black US prelate

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
In a surprise announcement from his studio window to faithful standing below in St. Peter’s Square, Pope Francis said the churchmen would be elevated to a cardinal’s rank in a ceremony on Nov. 28.

National

Tropical Storm Zeta a hurricane threat to Mexico, US Gulf Coast

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Tropical Storm Zeta is the earliest named 27th Atlantic storm recorded.

Latest News

News

Sherman police investigating murder

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Braylee McCoy
Sherman police are investigating a murder that happened Saturday night.

National

AP source: NFL fines Titans $350,000 for COVID-19 outbreak

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The NFL has fined the Tennessee Titans $350,000 for violating protocols leading to the league’s first COVID-19 outbreak during the season, a person familiar with the discipline told The Associated Press.

National Politics

Pence to keep up travel despite contact with infected aides

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The vice president's office says Pence does not have to quarantine because he is considered an essential worker.

National

Al-Qaida leader wanted by FBI killed, Afghan officials say

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Afghanistan claimed Sunday it killed a top al-Qaida propagandist on an FBI most-wanted list during an operation in the country’s east.

Coronavirus

New US virus cases top 83,700 for 2nd day in row

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Close to 8.6 million Americans have contracted the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and about 225,000 have died.

National

Mass. couple arrested after death of 14-year-old boy with autism

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WJAR Staff
An autopsy will be performed to determine the victim's exact cause of death and whether further charges are warranted in the case.