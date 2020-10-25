Sherman police investigating murder

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sherman police are investigating a murder that happened Saturday night.

Sgt. Brett Mullen said it happened at a house on East Pecan Street near Harrison Avenue.

When officers arrived, Mullen said they discovered a 37-year-old man had been assaulted.

The suspect Oscar Garcia, 35, fled the scene, but was later located and arrested for murder.

The victim succumbed to his injuries.

According to a fundraiser created for the victim’s family, his name was Juan Urrutia, a husband and a father of two young children.

The fundraiser said Urrutia was stabbed in the chest.

