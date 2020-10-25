Texoma teams qualify for OSSAA cross country state meet

(KXII) - A total of 13 cross country teams from Texoma have qualified for the OSSAA cross country state meet. Seven boys teams, including Durant, Byng, Madill, Plainview, Marietta, Lone Grove, and Silo will compete on October, 31st for a state title.

There will also be six girls cross country programs from Texoma at the state meet. Those six teams are Plainview, Byng, Madill, Marietta, Dickson, and Velma-Alma.

The state meet will be held at Edmond Sante Fe on October 31st.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.