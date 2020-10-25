Tropical Storm Zeta a hurricane threat to Mexico, US Gulf Coast

MIAMI (AP) — Newly formed Tropical Storm Zeta has stalled in the western Caribbean, but forecasters said it posed the risk of a rain-heavy hurricane for Mexico’s resort-dotted Yucatan Peninsula and the U.S. Gulf Coast.

Zeta was the earliest named 27th Atlantic storm recorded in an already historic hurricane season.

The system was centered about 275 miles southeast of Cozumel island in Mexico Sunday morning.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says it’s nearly stationary, though it’s likely to near the northeastern tip of the Yucatan Peninsula or westernmost Cuba by late Monday or early Tuesday and then head for the U.S. Gulf Coast.

