Deputies say: be aware of registered sex offenders on Halloween

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - If you plan on trick-or-treating this weekend, there’s another danger out there to be on the look out for.

The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office is warning parents to avoid trick-or-treating where child predators live.

According to the Texas Dept. of Public Safety, there are 368 registered sex offenders living in the county.

Captain Harvey Smitherman said it’s important to be aware of your surroundings on Halloween night.

“When there’s sex crimes against children, there’s always a danger of someone being a repeated offender- it happens all the time. We do have sex offenders in Grayson County, and it’s good to know when you’re out trick or treating where they’re at.” Smitherman said.

To see where registered sex offenders live in your area, click here.

