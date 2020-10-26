Advertisement

Doctor offers tips for safe, healthy Halloween

By Braylee McCoy
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - While parts of Texoma are seeing all-times highs for active COVID-19 case counts, Halloween is still just days away.

“Go ahead and decorate their mask and make it look like the theme," Trusted ER President Dr. Harvey Castro said.

Castro suggests making masks go with kids' costumes, to encourage them to keep it on throughout the night.

Castro encourages parents to carry hand sanitizer and keep their kids socially distant from others.

He said he has heard of several ways parents are getting creative this year.

“Hiding some of the treats in your own home this way your child can go around the house, the backyard, places you approve that way that child is able to enjoy it," Castro said.

Castro said he has also heard of Zoom gatherings, people creating candy chutes to stay socially distant, and neighborhood parades.

He suggests staying away from house parties, and sticking to outdoor gatherings only.

“Ideally you want to be outdoors if you are going to be gathering, outdoors is better and obviously keep your distance and wash your hands," Castro said.

Castro said he will be using a grab and go system this year.

“So we’re going to have two stations in front of my house right and left, it’ll be more than six feet from my front door, and then there will be individualized bags," Castro said.

He said there are plenty of ways to stay safe and still enjoy the holiday.

“I think the main thing is just to have fun, I hate that this happened to us and our kids have no fault in this and some of the children don’t understand, so try your best to be creative," Castro said.

Sherman and Denison are both having outdoor gatherings for Halloween this weekend.

More information can be found here.

