Drive for 45 and American Heroes parade honors veterans and President Donald Trump

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Nearly 50 cars lined the Ardmore Veteran Center Saturday for the drive for 45 and American Heroes parade.

A group of people in Ardmore organized the parade to show support for President Donald Trump.

Organizer Leslie Gillaspy and Lisa Lackey said the parade was also to show support and honor active military members and veterans.

I just felt like the veterans deserve a hands up. They’re the ones that are important," said Gilaspy.

The drive ran through Ardmore before hitting Interstate 35. Gillaspy said everyone drove north to Davis and then back around to Lone Grove.

