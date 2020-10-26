Advertisement

Feds to deliver 1.2M rapid coronavirus tests to Oklahoma

(WHSV)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Federal officials plan to send Oklahoma nearly 1.2 million rapid coronavirus tests that can diagnose the infection in as few as 15 minutes, the White House announced on Monday.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services plans to send 1,190,000 Abbott BinaxNOW COVID-19 point-of-care antigen tests to the state, according to a press release from the White House. The tests will be distributed at the discretion of Gov. Kevin Stitt to support schools, nursing homes, critical infrastructure and first responders, the release said.

Oklahoma reported 663 new confirmed cases of coronavirus and two additional deaths on Monday. That brings the total number of confirmed cases in Oklahoma to 117,399 and the death toll to 1,251.

The true number of coronavirus cases in Oklahoma is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

Oklahoma hit a new record high last week in the number of people hospitalized with the coronavirus before that number dropped by more than 100 on Sunday. The latest hospitalization numbers from the Oklahoma State Department of Health have not yet been released.

Meanwhile, a blast of winter weather and an ice storm warning that were in effect for Oklahoma on Monday prompted the closure of several COVID-19 testing stations in Oklahoma City, local health officials said.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in a few weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

27 dogs seized from Paris home in animal cruelty investigation

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Meredith McCown
An animal cruelty investigation is underway in Paris. About a week ago, Paris Animal Control took 27 dogs from one home, where they also found two dead cats.

News

27 dogs seized from Paris home

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Tips to prevent house fires this cold weather season

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Emily Tabar
As temperatures drop, thermostats are switched from cool to heat. How to prevent house fires.

News

Tips to prevent house fires this cold weather season

Updated: 6 hours ago
As temperatures drop, thermostats are switched from cool to heat. How to prevent house fires.

News

Doctor offers tips for safe, healthy Halloween

Updated: 7 hours ago

Latest News

News

Tishomingo coach arrested for possession of meth on school property

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Caroline Cluiss
A Tishomingo Middle School coach was arrested last Thursday after a sheriff’s deputy found meth in his car.

News

Doctor offers tips for safe, healthy Halloween

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Braylee McCoy
While parts of Texoma are seeing all-times highs for active COVID-19 case counts, Halloween is still just days away.

News

Deputies say: be aware of registered sex offenders on Halloween

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Nina Quatrino
Deputies warn parents to be aware of their surroundings on Halloween night.

Coronavirus

Texas county imposes curfew as virus cases overwhelm hospitals

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
On Monday, the county reported a new record high in daily coronavirus cases, with 1,443 cases of the virus recorded.

Oklahoma

Early voting begins Thursday in Oklahoma

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 12:02 AM CDT
|
By Kris Crawford
Oklahoma voters will start heading to the polls on Thursday for early voting in the November election.