Feds to deliver 1.2M rapid coronavirus tests to Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Federal officials plan to send Oklahoma nearly 1.2 million rapid coronavirus tests that can diagnose the infection in as few as 15 minutes, the White House announced on Monday.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services plans to send 1,190,000 Abbott BinaxNOW COVID-19 point-of-care antigen tests to the state, according to a press release from the White House. The tests will be distributed at the discretion of Gov. Kevin Stitt to support schools, nursing homes, critical infrastructure and first responders, the release said.

Oklahoma reported 663 new confirmed cases of coronavirus and two additional deaths on Monday. That brings the total number of confirmed cases in Oklahoma to 117,399 and the death toll to 1,251.

The true number of coronavirus cases in Oklahoma is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

Oklahoma hit a new record high last week in the number of people hospitalized with the coronavirus before that number dropped by more than 100 on Sunday. The latest hospitalization numbers from the Oklahoma State Department of Health have not yet been released.

Meanwhile, a blast of winter weather and an ice storm warning that were in effect for Oklahoma on Monday prompted the closure of several COVID-19 testing stations in Oklahoma City, local health officials said.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in a few weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

